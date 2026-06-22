Jio IPO: Decoding strengths, risks in DRHP ahead of mega issue

As Jio Platforms moves closer to its long-awaited market debut, investors are parsing the contours of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platform’s initial public offering (IPO) is reportedly targeting a fundraise of around ₹37,700 crore, implying a valuation of nearly ₹9.5 trillion and positioning it among India's largest potential listings.

As investors await further developments, here are the key strengths and risks outlined in the DRHP:

Strengths

Deep technology stack and engineering capabilities

According to the DRHP, Jio Platforms operates a vertically integrated proprietary technology stack spanning network infrastructure, device engineering, software, operating systems and applications. The company continues to invest in research and development (R&D), with a focus on 6G, AI-driven network automation through JioBrain, cloud-native platforms and new digital services.

As of March 31, 2026, the company and its subsidiaries had filed 6,817 patent applications globally, including 2,393 in India and 4,424 overseas, covering 4G, 5G, 6G, cloud-native architectures and AI-driven network technologies. Scale-led growth and profitability According to the draft papers, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1.47 trillion in FY26, with Ebitda of ₹76,255 crore and an Ebitda margin of 51.9 per cent. Revenue and Ebitda grew at a CAGR of 15.8 per cent and 17.8 per cent, respectively, between FY24 and FY26. The company said its growth trajectory is supported by multiple structural drivers, including the ongoing migration of over 263.5 million users from 2G to 4G/5G networks, a customer base of 524.4 million, rising broadband adoption and increasing enterprise digitisation. The company also highlighted an improving leverage profile, with net leverage declining to 0.36x in FY26 from 0.88x in FY24.

Future-ready network infrastructure The company said its network infrastructure is built on in-house technologies, with its 4G VoLTE architecture designed as a video-first network optimised for streaming, gaming and cloud-based applications. According to the DRHP, Jio operates an all-IP network using 4G LTE and 5G technologies and, as of March 31, 2026, operated the largest VoLTE network globally outside China. Nation-scale digital ecosystem The company said its pan-India reach, large subscriber base and multi-layered access ecosystem allow it to distribute both proprietary and third-party digital services at scale. The MyJio app recorded 215.9 million average monthly active users in FY26, serving as a gateway for commerce, financial services and entertainment offerings. The company said the ecosystem supports higher customer engagement and creates monetisation opportunities through subscriptions, advertising and cross-selling.

Innovation-led execution READ | NSE IPO DRHP unpacked: Powerhouse position, but not without risks According to the filing, Jio follows a decentralised operating model through Jio Centres and Jio Points across the country. It also uses a digital twin of its network infrastructure, including towers and fibre assets, enabling real-time monitoring, rollout planning and remote support for field engineers. Risks Licence and spectrum dependency According to the DRHP, Reliance Jio Infocomm's unified telecom licence is due for renewal in October 2033, while most of its spectrum holdings are set to expire between 2041 and 2042. The filing noted that licences and spectrum are subject to regulatory oversight, compliance requirements and rollout obligations. It also cautioned that there is no assurance of licence renewals or successful spectrum acquisition in future auctions.

Network disruption risks The company said uninterrupted network performance is critical to operations. According to the DRHP, Jio experienced limited outages, including a roughly two-hour disruption affecting 5G mobility and JioAirFiber services in Gujarat during FY26 and a brief service interruption in Kerala during FY25. Future disruptions arising from equipment failures, fibre cuts, cyber incidents, power outages or natural disasters could affect customer experience and increase churn, the company said. Technology obsolescence The filing highlighted the rapid pace of technological change in the telecom sector, requiring continuous investment in network upgrades and next-generation technologies. It also noted that satellite-based connectivity could emerge as a disruptive technology if it scales faster than expected or becomes more cost-effective, potentially requiring additional investments and faster adaptation.