NSE IPO DRHP unpacked: Powerhouse position, but not without risks

After years of anticipation, investors may finally be getting closer to an opportunity to own a share of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) through its proposed initial public offering

NSE, in its DRHP, outlined several strengths, including its market leadership, scale, profitability, and strong cash generation, while also highlighting certain risk factors, including regulatory oversight, dependence on trading volumes, and technology-related risks. On the proposed public issue, Deepak Jasani, an independent market expert, said it is likely to attract strong interest from IPO investors, while noting that vibrant off-market or private market deals in NSE have been taking place for some time. He added that once the exchange is listed, several uncertainties related to valuation and settlement are likely to be addressed. Nearly a decade after it first initiated the listing process, India’s largest stock exchange has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the IPO. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders collectively divesting around 6 per cent stake in the exchange.NSE, in its DRHP, outlined several strengths, including its market leadership, scale, profitability, and strong cash generation, while also highlighting certain risk factors, including regulatory oversight, dependence on trading volumes, and technology-related risks.

“The NSE is a market leader in trading by a large measure as compared to BSE. BSE has some other advantages and so regulatory insight is something which regulatory dictates. If new regulations come in the future, they can create issues for both the exchanges,” Jasani said. He further noted that regulatory focus on derivatives trading could have a greater impact on NSE due to its higher dependence on trading volumes.

“The government sometime back was concerned about high F&O volumes and losses made by retail investors, but I think now they have gone a little slow on it. But again, if there are measures which prohibit or reduce F&O volumes in the market, then it could create more trouble for NSE than BSE because NSE is more dependent on trading volumes,” said Jasani.

Besides these, here are some of the other key strengths and risks that investors should be aware of:

Key strengths and growth drivers

Market leadership in India and global scale: NSE said it has been the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total turnover in the cash market and equity derivatives segment (based on notional turnover for equity options) from Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2026. It has also remained the largest exchange in India for exchange-traded currency derivatives from fiscal 2009 to Ffiscal 2026, according to the Redseer Report.

According to the World Federation of Exchanges, NSE was the largest multi-asset class exchange globally in terms of the number of trades in cash equities and contracts traded in equity derivatives in fiscal 2026. It reported a global market share of 11.38 per cent in cash equities trades and 51.18 per cent in equity derivatives contracts traded.

As of March 31, 2026, NSE had retained its position as the world's largest derivatives exchange by number of contracts traded for seven consecutive years.

Scale, profitability and cash generation: The exchange reported total income of ₹18,713.37 crore in fiscal year 2026, compared with ₹16,352.06 crore in fiscal year 2024.

According to the DRHP, NSE's operating model benefits from relatively low non-volume-linked expenses and strong profitability margins compared with global peers. The exchange highlighted its diversified business across equities, derivatives, fixed income and commodities, along with listing, clearing and ancillary services.

It also noted that low marginal costs support product expansion, including the launch of electricity futures in July 2025. Sustained cash generation, the exchange said, helps fund investments, maintain capital buffers and support ecosystem development.

Structural growth in capital markets: NSE said India's economic growth, rising incomes, increasing financialisation of savings, digital adoption and regulatory reforms continue to support deeper participation in capital markets.

The exchange added that growing participation by retail and institutional investors has contributed to higher liquidity and trading volumes. According to the filing, every new participant strengthens liquidity, which in turn attracts more investors, issuers and intermediaries.

Strong brand and regulatory engagement: The exchange said its brand is associated with trust, efficiency and transparency across trading, clearing, settlement and market supervision functions.

NSE also highlighted its engagement with Sebi and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on policy matters. The exchange noted that it was the first stock exchange in India to introduce a fully automated, screen-based electronic trading system through the NEAT platform in 1995.

Track record of innovation and infrastructure: NSE highlighted its role in introducing new products and market infrastructure developments across segments, including exchange-traded currency derivatives.

The exchange's clearing arm has transitioned to T+1 settlement and introduced T+0 settlement. NSE also reported a 71.38 per cent market share in electricity futures between July 14, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

Key risk factors

Regulatory and compliance overhang: NSE operates under the supervision of Sebi, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other regulators, and is subject to continuous inspections, audits and compliance requirements.

According to the DRHP, Sebi has previously issued observations, show-cause notices, administrative warnings, deficiency letters and advisory communications to the exchange. Regulatory approvals and compliance obligations continue across NSE and its subsidiaries.

Enforcement actions and legal proceedings: The exchange disclosed that it has been subject to enforcement actions, penalties and adjudication proceedings relating to alleged regulatory violations.

NSE said the outcome of ongoing and future proceedings remains uncertain and could affect its operations, financial condition and reputation.

Dependence on trading volumes: A significant portion of NSE's revenue comes from transaction charges, making its earnings sensitive to trading activity across asset classes.

The exchange said any decline in market participation or trading volumes could adversely affect revenue, profitability and cash flows. Revenue from listings, data services, terminal services and other offerings is also influenced by market conditions and issuer activity.

Technology and operational risks: NSE's operations depend heavily on technology infrastructure and third-party service providers.

The exchange said system disruptions, cyberattacks and technical failures could affect trading, clearing and settlement activities. The DRHP refers to the February 24, 2021 incident that halted trading for nearly five hours and 24 minutes following issues related to telecom connectivity affecting critical systems.

The filing also identifies phishing attacks, ransomware, denial-of-service attacks and data breaches as potential cybersecurity risks.

Revenue concentration in derivatives: A substantial share of NSE's transaction revenue is derived from options and futures trading.

The exchange said regulatory changes, market sentiment and participant behaviour could affect derivatives volumes and revenue. The filing also refers to Sebi measures introduced in 2024 and 2025 to strengthen the derivatives framework, which have affected trading activity. Critical infrastructure and cybersecurity exposure: NSE noted that it has been designated as Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) under the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC).

The exchange said it remains exposed to cyber threats, third-party vulnerabilities and systemic risks given the interconnected nature of market infrastructure.