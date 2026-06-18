NSE's IPO filing throws spotlight on accidental shareholder dispute

Sharma has alleged that certain investors have invested in NSE through Mauritius-based entities instead of direct investments to conceal the beneficial owners from regulatory scrutiny, and non-disclosure of beneficial owners of the foreign entities holding NSE’s shares.

“The Petitioner alleged, among others, that Sebi had failed to take any action pursuant to the Representation. The Petitioner sought, among others, a writ of mandamus directing Sebi to decide the pending Representation, a direction against our Company seeking disclosure of its promoter group and shareholders/ ultimate beneficiaries with KYC documents and a stay on our Company’s initial public offering process until final disposal of the Petition. The matter is currently pending,” noted NSE in the DRHP.