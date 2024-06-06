Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment today: How to check status and latest GMP

Investors eagerly awaiting the results of the Kronox Lab Sciences Initial Public Offering ( IPO ) can now check their allotment status as it is set to be finalised today.

The speciality chemical company’s IPO, which opened for subscription on June 3 and closed on June 5, saw a strong response across all investor segments, including non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 301.92 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 89.03 times, and retail investors at 54.23 times. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 117.25 times by the closing day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

How to check Kronox Lab Sciences IPO allotment status

Kfin Technologies Ltd portal:



To check the IPO allotment status on the registrar’s portal, follow these steps:



1. Go to the Kfin Technologies website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

2. Select IPO: From the ‘Select IPO’ drop-down box, choose Kronox Lab Sciences IPO.

3. Enter the details:

- Application number: Enter your application number and the captcha code, then click ‘Submit’.

- Demat account: Enter your demat account details and the captcha code, then click ‘Submit’.

- PAN: Enter your PAN number and the captcha code, then click ‘Submit’.

BSE website:



1. Visit BSE allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Issue type: Choose ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’.

3. Select issue name: From the drop-down menu, select Kronox Lab Sciences IPO.

4. Enter details: Enter your application number or PAN, then ‘Submit’.

NSE website:



1. Visit NSE allotment Page: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp.

2. Register with PAN: Select ‘Click here to sign up’ and register with your PAN.

3. Login: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

4. Check status: On the next page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

IPO allotment and listing details

The allotment status will determine if investors have been allocated shares and the quantity. Refunds for unallocated shares will commence on June 7, and shares will be credited to demat accounts the same day. The IPO listing date is scheduled for June 10.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) update

The grey market premium (GMP) for Kronox Lab Sciences IPO today stands at +Rs 40, indicating that shares are trading at a Rs 40 premium over the IPO price in the grey market. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the current GMP, the expected listing price is around Rs 176 per share, which is 29.41 per cent higher than the IPO price of Rs 136.

Despite this premium, analysts from investorgain.com note a downward trend in the GMP, predicting it to range between Rs 40 and Rs 82. The GMP reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price, providing an indication of the IPO's market sentiment.

Kronox Lab Sciences receives 117.25 times subscription

Kronox Lab Sciences receives bids for 78,54,49,390 shares against the 66,99,000 shares on offer. This was 117.25 times subscription for the IPO. This overwhelming response highlights the strong investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Investors can stay updated on the allotment status and the upcoming listing by regularly checking the designated portals and market reports.