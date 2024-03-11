Krystal sets Rs 680-715 price band to raise Rs 300 cr capital via IPO

Facility management and security services provider Krystal Integrated Services on Monday fixed a price-band of Rs 680-715 a share for its Rs 300-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises Rs 175 crore in fresh issue and Rs 125 crore in offer-for-sale by the promoters (at the upper-end of the price band).

Post-issue, the overall promoter holding led by promoter Pravin Ramesh Lad and his family (Krystal Family Holdings) will come down to close to 70 per cent.

The floor price is 68 times the face value of the shares and the cap price is 71.50 times the face value of the shares which has a face value of Rs 10, chief executive Sanjay S Dighe said here.

The anchor investor bidding will begin on Wednesday and the issue opens for public subscription from Thursday.

The company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards part repayment of its debt of Rs 187 crore; funding working capital requirements of Rs 100 crore and capital expenditure for purchasing new machinery for Rs 10 crore.

The company had reported a revenue of Rs 707 crore and net income of Rs 39 crore in FY23.

The company began operations in 2000 as a private security staff provider and from 2005 entered the facility management segment.

Around 70 per cent of its facility management business comes from government agencies/departments, including some of the leading airports, the BMC headquarters and many temples.