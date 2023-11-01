Latest move may not spur companies to list "overseas", say experts

The government's move to allow direct overseas listings would require more follow-up action as the latest measures will not spur local firms to chalk out their foreign listing plans, said experts.

On October 30, the centre amended the Companies Act 2013 to allow a specified class of securities issued by certain public companies to list on stock exchanges of a permitted foreign jurisdiction—only the GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to begin with.

The move follows remarks made by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman , in September on permitting Indian companies to undertake "direct foreign listings."

Industry players said more follow-up action and clarity would be required by the government to truly open up the direct overseas listing avenue for local companies. To begin with, the government will have to disclose the class of securities that it intends to allow and also permit more overseas jurisdictions, such as the US, as the GIFT City IFSC is yet to develop its investor and liquidity base, they said.

"At this stage, listing on the Indian bourses may be better as there is a real market trading with good trading volumes. However, some sectors are better-valued in the overseas markets. This change aims to help develop IFSC as a global market, but it may not immediately have a big impact for Indian companies," said Manan Lahoty, partner, IndusLaw.

A few domestic companies have opted to list on overseas bourses by issuing depository receipts or by creating an overseas holding company structure. This will continue to remain the viable options in the interim, believe experts.

"To develop a good investor base, IFSCs would have to introduce a framework commensurate with marquee overseas exchanges. However, the development of a deep investor base will also require companies of a particular calibre being listed on IFSCs amongst other things," said Abhimanyu Bhattacharya, partner at Khaitan & Co.

At present, only 19 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have registered at the GIFT City IFSC. Experts said the ecosystem at India’s maiden IFSC will have to mature further to attract investors and issuers.

"Any new capital market takes many years to develop. Some FPIs, which have been trading in the Indian market, may also participate through the IFSC route to save on tax and forex costs. Some companies which are already listed on domestic exchanges may go for dual listing to benefit from such FPIs," added Lahoty.

"It appears that the government is taking a stage-wise approach for permitting direct listing on overseas exchanges. If we create a dollar environment in India in IFSCs, it will help keep companies onshore with offshore benefits," said Bhattacharya.

Experts said more clarity will also be needed on aspects such as taxation, foreign investor regulations, market making, takeover code regulations and disclosures to facilitate new listings.

The IFSC Authority had already issued the regulation for capital raising in GIFT City.

At present, most of the equity trading at the GIFT City IFSC is concentrated in Nifty derivatives contracts, which were transitioned from the Singapore Exchange earlier this year.