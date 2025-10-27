Lenskart IPO opens Oct 31; sets price band at ₹382-402: Check key details

Lenskart IPO: Eyewear retailer Lenskart is set to launch its ₹7,278 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 31, 2025. The mainline line offering comprises a fresh issuance of 53.5 million equity shares aggregating to ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 127.6 million equity shares aggregating to ₹5,128.02 crore.

The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹19 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees.

Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi are the promoters selling shareholders. SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), Schroders Capital Private, Equity Asia Mauritius, PI Opportunities Fund - II, MacRitchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II, and Alpha Wave Ventures are the investors selling shareholders. Check Lenskart IPO key details here: Lenskart IPO price band, lot size The company has set the price band in the range of ₹382 to ₹402 per share, with a lot size of 37. A retail investor is eligible to bid for a minimum of one lot of 37 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,874.

Lenskart IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Shares of Lenskart will be listed on both the exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Monday, November 10, 2025. Lenskart registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers. Lenkart IPO objective According to the RHP, Lenskart plans to utilise ₹272.62 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the capital expenditure towards the set-up of new CoCo stores in India, and ₹591.44 crore for expenditure of lease, rent, agreements related payments, for CoCo stores operated by the company in India. Additionally, ₹213.38 crore will be used for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure, and ₹320.06 crore in brand marketing and business promotion expenses for enhancing brand awareness. The remaining funds will be used for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.