Lenskart IPO opens Oct 31; sets price band at ₹382-402: Check key details

Lenskart has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹382 to ₹402 per share, with a lot size of 37

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Lenskart IPO: Eyewear retailer Lenskart is set to launch its ₹7,278 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 31, 2025. The mainline line offering comprises a fresh issuance of 53.5 million equity shares aggregating to ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 127.6 million equity shares aggregating to ₹5,128.02 crore.  
 
The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹19 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees.
 
Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi are the promoters selling shareholders. SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), Schroders Capital Private, Equity Asia Mauritius, PI Opportunities Fund - II, MacRitchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II, and Alpha Wave Ventures are the investors selling shareholders. 

Check Lenskart IPO key details here:

Lenskart IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹382 to ₹402 per share, with a lot size of 37. A retail investor is eligible to bid for a minimum of one lot of 37 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,874.

Lenskart IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Shares of Lenskart will be listed on both the exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Monday, November 10, 2025. 

Lenskart registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers. 

Lenkart IPO objective

According to the RHP, Lenskart plans to utilise ₹272.62 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the capital expenditure towards the set-up of new CoCo stores in India, and ₹591.44 crore for expenditure of lease, rent, agreements related payments, for CoCo stores operated by the company in India. Additionally, ₹213.38 crore will be used for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure, and ₹320.06 crore in brand marketing and business promotion expenses for enhancing brand awareness. The remaining funds will be used for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. 

Lenskart financial snapshot

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), Lenskart reported revenue from operations of ₹1,894.45 crore, up 24.6 per cent from ₹1,520.42 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax stood at 61.17 crore in the Q1FY26 against a loss of ₹10.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. 
 
In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), Lenskart reported a revenue from operations of ₹6,652.5 crore, up 22.58 per cent from ₹5,427 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's net profit came in at ₹297.3 crore in FY25 from ₹10.15 crore in FY24. It reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹971.05 crore against ₹672.09 crore in the previous fiscal. Ebitda margins expanded from 12.38 per cent to 14.6 per cent in the same period.

