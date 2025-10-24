Home / Markets / IPO / DMart's Radhakishan Damani invests ₹90 crore in Lenskart ahead of IPO

DMart's Radhakishan Damani invests ₹90 crore in Lenskart ahead of IPO

The investment comes ahead of Lenskart's maiden public offering, which is expected to open for public subscription next week

Lenskart
The eyewear retailer is looking to raise Rs 2,150 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares, besides, promoters and investors would offload 13.22 crore equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), has invested around Rs 90 crore in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding round, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

The investment comes ahead of Lenskart's maiden public offering, which is expected to open for public subscription next week.

The eyewear retailer is looking to raise Rs 2,150 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares, besides, promoters and investors would offload 13.22 crore equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi; investors -- SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd., Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP -- would offload shares.

Lenskart proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for various strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new Company-operated Company-owned (CoCo) stores in India; payments related to lease, rent, and license agreements for these CoCo stores; investments in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion to enhance brand awareness; potential unidentified inorganic acquisitions; and general corporate purposes.

The company, one of India's largest omni-channel eyewear retailers, offers a wide range of affordable and fashionable prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its online platform and extensive retail network.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart started as an online eyewear platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the country's most prominent consumer brands in the eyewear category.

The company has a presence across metro, Tier-1, and Tier-2 cities, along with international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPO Calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 new issues, no listings scheduled

Orkla India sets IPO price band at ₹695-730; check key dates, lot size

Midwest IPO to list on Oct 24; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Avaada Electro files confidential papers to raise up to ₹10,000 cr via IPO

Midwest IPO subscribed 88x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Topics :IPOLenskartDMartRadhakishan DamaniInvestment

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story