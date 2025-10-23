Midwest IPO to list on Oct 24; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Midwest IPO listing forecast: Quartz processing company Midwest is set to make its market debut on Friday, October 24, 2025, and early indicators from the grey market point to a positive listing. The company raised ₹451.1 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.9 million equity shares.

The IPO witnessed robust investor interest, getting oversubscribed 87.9 times overall, driven largely by strong participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 168.07 times. The retail investor segment and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed solid demand, oversubscribing their portions by 24.26 times and 139.87 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

The basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on Monday, October 20, 2025, and investors are now keenly awaiting the stock’s listing. Ahead of its debut, Midwest’s unlisted shares were seen changing hands at around ₹1,170 apiece in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹105 over the issue price of ₹1,065, as per sources tracking unofficial markets. If the current grey market sentiment sustains, Midwest shares are likely to debut around ₹1,170, implying potential listing gains of 10 per cent for IPO investors. However, market experts caution that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight, and the GMP (Grey Market Premium) should not be viewed as a definitive indicator of the stock’s actual listing performance.