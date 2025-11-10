Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / 'Feels like Day Zero': Lenskart CEO shares emotional note ahead of listing

'Feels like Day Zero': Lenskart CEO shares emotional note ahead of listing

Lenskart is set to debut on the stock market today after the successful completion of its ₹7,278 crore initial public offering

Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal urged all Lenskart customers to share selfies to celebrate the moment.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lenskart Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peyush Bansal shared an emotional post on LinkedIn on the eve of the eyewear retailer's listing, calling it "Day Zero". In a post, Bansal said, "Tomorrow, Lenskart will ring the bell! To me, it doesn’t feel like an ending—it feels like Day Zero."
 
Lenskart is set to debut on the stock market on Monday, November 10, after the successful completion of its ₹7,278 crore initial public offering (IPO). The offering, which had a price band of ₹382-402 per share and targeted a valuation of over ₹69,700 crore, was oversubscribed 28.26 times overall. 
Peyush Bansal reflects on Lenskart's journey

In the post, Bansal attached a letter sharing his thoughts on Lenskart's journey and its listing. "I’ve tried to capture what this moment truly means—for me in a letter I wrote tonight, on the eve of our listing. It’s called...It's Still Day Zero. And as we begin this new chapter, I want to make India a part of this dream (sic)," he said. 
Bansal urged all Lenskart customers to share selfies to celebrate the moment. "If you’re wearing Lenskart glasses—today, tomorrow, or any day—take a selfie and share it with #VisionForBillion in the comments. Let’s build this together—one frame, one smile, one vision at a time," he said.

He also shared how the brand's vision has evolved over the years. "We didn't build Lenskart to reach a valuation. We built it to reach people—from the heart of Delhi to the smallest towns in the Northeast. To bring precision, design, and joy to something as everyday as eyewear. At first, our dream was to give vision to India. And somewhere along the way, that dream evolved—from giving vision to India, to giving vision from India, to the world," he said.  ALSO READ | Shark Tank judge Peyush Bansal nears billionaire status with Lenskart IPO

Technology played a key role: Peyush Bansal

Noting the significance of technology, Bansal said it played a crucial role in solving the billion-person problem. "From the start, we built everything ourselves—the software that powers our stores, the artificial intelligence (AI) that measures your eye, the robots that cut lenses with microscopic precision, the logistics that move them faster than anyone thought possible," he said.
 
He further added, "We had to write our own code—literally and metaphorically. Over time, that code became something much larger—a foundation that connects every part of our business, every product, every customer. Today, we're building the operating system of eyewear—an invisible network that links design, manufacturing, supply chain, and experience into one seamless loop. It's the quiet technology that makes vision simple." 

'Company is nothing without its people'

Thanking the co-founders and employees, Bansal said, "None of this would exist without the people who built it...The engineers who write invisible code that runs every experience. The designers who shape every curve of a frame. The optometrists who bring care and precision to every eye test. The store teams who open shutters before sunrise and greet customers with heart."
 
"To my co-founders Amit, Sumeet, and Neha, and to those who have been part of this journey - Ramneek, Ashwani, Shuji, Take, and many more - this dream has always been built by people who cared as much as I did, and usually even more. I'm forever grateful!" he added.
