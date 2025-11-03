Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

The device is likely powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, a chipset designed for lightweight augmented reality and camera-enabled AI applications

lenskart

The launch of smart glasses, built on Gemini 2.5, could happen in the weeks following the company's stock market listing on November 10 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eyewear major Lenskart is gearing up to launch its first pair of AI-powered smart glasses by the end of December, marking a step towards positioning itself as a technology-led lifestyle brand, according to people familiar with the matter.

Internally referred to as "B by Lenskart Smartglasses", the upcoming device is expected to integrate AI-based interactions, health and well-being insights, and UPI payment capabilities.

The launch of smart glasses, built on Gemini 2.5, could happen in the weeks following the company's stock market listing on November 10. The product's pricing has not been finalised yet, they added.

"The smart glass aims to bring AI and commerce into the eyewear experience, where your glasses are not just for vision but also interaction and convenience," said one of the people cited earlier.

 

The device is likely powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, a chipset designed for lightweight augmented reality and camera-enabled AI applications.

The assumption aligns with the strategic partnership announced between Lenskart and Qualcomm at the Snapdragon for India XR Day in July 2025, where both firms revealed plans to co-develop AR and AI solutions tailored for Indian consumers.

Queries sent to Lenskart remained unanswered.

Lenskart Solutions has launched a public offer to raise Rs 7,278 crore at a valuation of nearly Rs 70,000 crore (USD 8 billion) on October 31. The public issue, which was fully subscribed on the first day itself, will close on November 4.

The company has also made a string of investments in AI, XR, and computer vision startups over the past year, bolstering its in-house tech capabilities as it expands beyond traditional eyewear retail. This initiative forms part of Lenskart's broader strategy to evolve from a D2C optics player into a vision-tech ecosystem brand.

If successful, Lenskart would become one of the first Indian consumer tech brands to commercialise AI-driven eyewear, competing with products such as Meta-Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and Amazon Echo Frames, but at a price point and design language suited to Indian users, the people familiar with the matter said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Artificial intelligence Lenskart IPOs smart glass

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

