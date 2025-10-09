Home / Markets / IPO / Subscribed to Tata Capital IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Subscribed to Tata Capital IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Tata Capital IPO: Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the issue can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue

Tata Capital IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:11 AM IST
Tata Capital IPO allotment status: Tata Capital’s initial public offering (IPO), which is the fourth-largest IPO in India this year raising ₹15,511.87 crore, is expected to finalise its basis of allotment today after the issue was oversubscribed nearly twice.
 
The Tata Group’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) initially saw lukewarm interest during its maiden share sale, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. However, demand from both qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) surged on the final day, leading to full subscription.
 
Priced in the band of ₹310 to ₹326 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares, the IPO received bids for over 651.23 million shares against an offer of 333.44 million shares. This translated into an overall subscription of 1.95 times, according to BSE data.
 
With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment results, which are expected to be out today.

How to check Tata Capital IPO allotment status online? 

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue. 

Direct links to check Tata Capital IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Tata Capital IPO allotment status:
 
CheckTata Capital IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Tata Capital IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: 
 
Check Tata Capital IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Tata Capital IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

While allotment is underway, unlisted shares of Tata Capital are trading around ₹329.5 in the grey market, suggesting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3.5 per share, or approximately 1.07 per cent above the upper price band of ₹326, according to unofficial market trackers.
 
The shares of Tata Capital are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13, 2025. Current grey market trends point to a lacklustre listing debut; however, GMP remains an unregulated and speculative indicator and should be treated cautiously. 

About Tata Capital 

Tata Capital Ltd. (TCL) is the flagship financial services arm of the Tata Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. It is India’s third-largest diversified NBFC, classified as an ‘Upper Layer NBFC’ by the Reserve Bank of India. As of June 2025, the company manages a robust loan book of ₹2,334 billion and offers over 25 lending products across retail, SME, and corporate segments. Tata Capital also provides wealth management, insurance distribution, and private equity services.
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

