Canara Robeco AMC IPO opens for bidding: Here's all you should know

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹397 crore from over 15 anchor investors

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Canara Robeco AMC IPO: The initil public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) will open for public subscription on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The mainline offering comprises an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 49.9 million equity shares to raise ₹1,326.13 crore. 
 
Canara Robeco AMC is a joint venture (JV) between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe, a unit of Japan's ORIX Corporation. Canara Bank will cut its stake in the asset management company by 13 per cent, offloading 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will sell 23.93 million shares as part of the divestment.
 
Ahead of the IPO, on October 8, the company raised ₹397 crore from over 15 anchor investors. It allocated 14.9 million equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹266 per share, the upper end of the price band of ₹253 to ₹266. Marquee investors including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Axis MF, DSP MF, Mirae Asset, HSBC, Motilal Oswal AMC, and Franklin India participated in the anchor round. Among others, Pinebridge Global Funds, IIFL Asset Management, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life, and Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund also participated. 

Here are the key details of Canara Robeco AMC IPO:

Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of Canara Robeco AMC were trading at ₹301, up ₹35 or 13.6 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Canara Robeco AMC IPO key dates

The issue will remain open for subscription till Monday, October 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The company's shares are scheduled to list on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. 

Canara Robeco AMC lot size

Canara Robeco has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹256 to ₹266 per share. The lot size for an application is 56 shares. 

Canara Robeco AMC IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO objective

Canara Robeco AMC will not receive any money through this public issue as all the funds, excluding offer expenses, will go to selling shareholders. 

Canara Robeco AMC IPO review

Analysts at Anand Rathi have assigned a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO, saying that Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is a well-established and trusted brand with a long-standing legacy and strong institutional backing. The company continues to witness steady growth in the share of AUM contributed by individual investors and through systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows. At the upper price band company is valuing at P/E of 27.8x to its FY25 earnings and market cap of ₹53,045 million post issue of equity shares.
 
Reliance Securities also assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the issue, adding that the company offers a compelling play on India's financialisation and retail investment boom.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

