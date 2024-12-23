Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / Mamata Machinery IPO garners 194.95 times subscription on last day of offer

Mamata Machinery IPO garners 194.95 times subscription on last day of offer

Mamata Machinery Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 53 crore from anchor investors

IPO
The Rs 179-crore IPO has a price range of Rs 230-243 per share. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offering of packaging machinery manufacturer Mamata Machinery Ltd fetched a whopping 194.95 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Monday.

The Rs 179-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,00,94,81,802 shares, as against 51,78,227 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The Non-Institutional Investors part received a staggering 274.38 times subscription, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) chunk got subscribed 235.88 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion garnered 138.08 times subscription.

The Rs 179-crore IPO has a price range of Rs 230-243 per share.

Mamata Machinery Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 53 crore from anchor investors.

The Gujarat-based company's initial share sale is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 73.82 lakh equity shares by promoters worth Rs 179.38 crore at the upper-end of the price band.

Also Read

Sanathan Textiles' IPO gets subscribed 35.12 times on last day of offer

Unimech Aerospace IPO receives 3.81 times subscription on first day

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

Upcoming IPO: Agrochemical company GSP Crop Science files DRHP with Sebi

Last Day! Concord Enviro IPO closes today: Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 7%

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue, and the entire fund will go to the selling shareholders.

The company stated that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

The company anticipates that listing the equity shares will boost its visibility and brand image, provide liquidity to its shareholders, and establish a public market for the equity shares.

Mamata Machinery provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. The company sells its machines under the brand names 'Vega' and 'Win'. It offers a comprehensive range of products, serving the entire flexible packaging market value chain.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Six issues fully subscribed today, IGI ends at 13% premium on listing day

Transrail Lighting's IPO fully subscribed hours after opening for bidding

With 11 IPOs announced so far, December tops as busiest month for listings

IPO frenzy: 5 main-board, 6 SMEs to hit market to raise Rs 18,500 cr

NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 33% on Day 1; retail portion fully booked

Topics :IPOsAnchor investorsinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story