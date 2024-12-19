Transrail Lighting's IPO fully subscribed hours after opening for bidding

Transrail Lighting's initial public offering (IPO) garnered full subscription hours after opening for bidding on Thursday.

The initial share sale got bids for 1,77,77,512 shares against 1,39,16,742 shares on offer, translating into 1.28 times subscription, according to NSE data till 14:30 hours.

Retail individual investors (RIIs) part received 2.07 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.18 times.

ALSO READ: Transrail Lighting gets Rs 246 crore mobilised from anchor investors

Transrail Lighting Ltd has mobilised Rs 246 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 839-crore IPO has a price band of Rs 410-432 per share.

Also Read

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 1.01 crore equity shares by a promoter Ajanma Holdings Pvt Ltd.

At present, Ajanma Holdings holds 83.22 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based company.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size has been pegged at Rs 839 crore and a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 5,600 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund incremental working capital requirements, to support capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading Indian Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.

It has a footprint in more than 58 countries.

Inga Ventures, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.