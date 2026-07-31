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Home / Markets / IPO / Manipal Health IPO subscribed 4.92 times on final day, QIBs drive demand

Manipal Health IPO subscribed 4.92 times on final day, QIBs drive demand

The healthcare provider's Rs 9,275-crore IPO was subscribed 4.92 times on the final day, with qualified institutional buyers bidding 8.25 times their quota

Manipal Health Enterprises
Manipal Health Enterprises
Shilpa Rangarajan Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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Manipal Health Enterprises, India's largest hospital chain by bed capacity, was subscribed 4.92 times on the concluding day of its initial public offering (IPO), led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 8.25 times their quota.
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 1.02 times, retail investors 0.93 times, and employees 2.18 times.
 
The private healthcare provider received bids for 443 million shares against the 90 million shares on offer.
 
The company raised Rs 4,167 crore through an anchor allotment on Tuesday, a day before the launch of its Rs 9,275-crore IPO, the second-largest by issue size after SBI Funds Management.
 
Prominent anchor investors included Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, Nomura, Mirae Asset, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and HDFC Life Insurance.
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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