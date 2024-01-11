Market regulator Sebi expert committee bats for relaxing IPO norms

India Inc’s road to going public may get easier with an expert committee constituted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recommending giving companies more flexibility to alter the issue size following the filing of an offer document and recommending more avenues for maintaining the mandatory 20 per cent minimum promoters’ contribution (MPC) post-listing. Further, allowing companies to extend the Initial Public Offering (IPO) period just by one day as against the compulsory three days at present in case of force majeure events, such as a banking strike.

The expert committee, which was chaired by former whole-time member Sebi SK Mohanty and comprised members from the Finance Ministry, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, stock exchanges, legal experts, has also suggested changes both on the listing as well as the disclosure front. The committee was set up following the previous Union Budget announcement directing financial regulators to work on simplifying and easing the compliance burden.

At present, companies need to maintain at least 20 per cent of their post-offer equity share capital as MPC. The rule is to ensure that promoters maintain some skin in the game after raising funds from the public. Going ahead, shareholding of private equity (PE) and other non-individual shareholders can qualify as MPC, subject to certain conditions around holding period and quantum. More importantly, they can do this without being identified as a promoter. Additionally, compulsory convertible securities, including depository receipts held for at least one year, could also be included in the MPC.

The committee has recommended that the increase or decrease in the size of the offer for sale (OFS) should be based either on the issue size or the number of shares, and not both criteria.

At present, companies have to refile their IPO document in case the fresh issue component is altered too much. The new proposal will give companies more leeway and help them go to the market faster, said experts.

On the disclosure front, the panel has suggested considering the average market capitalisation of six months (July-December) to determine the rankings — which are followed to comply with various regulations such as onboarding women directors, disclosing dividend disclosure policies, and conducting timely annual general meetings. Typically, most new frameworks become first applicable to the top 100 or 250 companies.

Companies may also be provided a window of three months for compliance with provisions related to market capitalisation (mcap).

The committee has also recommended increasing the time limit of three months to fill the vacancy of key positions to six months. This would be applicable for those key managerial positions which require obtaining regulatory or government approvals.

Various appointments at public sector enterprises and even banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) require such approvals. The Sebi panel has also proposed to relax the timeline for prior intimation of board meetings and the gap required to be maintained for conducting meetings of the risk management committee.