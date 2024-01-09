Home / Markets / IPO / Jyoti CNC Automation IPO ends 1st day with 2.51 times subscription

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO ends 1st day with 2.51 times subscription

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 8.25 times and that for non-institutional investors received 3.63 times subscription

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,000 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation was fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Tuesday, largely helped by heavy participation from retail investors, and later ended the day with 2.51 times subscription.

The IPO received bids for 4,40,01,675 shares against 1,75,39,681 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 8.25 times and that for non-institutional investors received 3.63 times subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2 per cent.

Jyoti CNC Automation on Monday raised Rs 448 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The public issue, with a price band of Rs 315-331 per share, will conclude on January 11.

Proceeds from the issue would be used for debt payment, funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.

Jyoti CNC Automation is a manufacturer of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines. Its customers include ISRO, BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd, Turkish Aerospace, MBDA, Uniparts India, Tata Advanced System, Tata Sikorsky Aerospace, Bharat Forge, Kalyani Technoforge, and Bosch Ltd.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

Main-board IPOs weather global headwinds, collect Rs 52,000-cr in 2023

Sensex ends 140 pts lower, Nifty below 19,700 weighed by auto, metal stocks

Unicommerce files draft papers with Sebi to raise capital through IPO

Sequoia-backed MobiKwik refiles DRHP with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO

Majority of Indian startups eyeing IPOs in 2024 struggle with losses

US-based fund manager Invesco marks up Swiggy's valuation to $8.3 billion

Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation sets IPO price band at Rs 315-331 apiece

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsMarkets

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story