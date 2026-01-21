Shadowfax IPO sees nearly 60% subscription on second day

The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics provider Shadowfax Technologies was subscribed nearly 60 per cent on Wednesday, a day before its close.

How much demand did the Shadowfax IPO see on day two?

The company’s ₹1,907 crore IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of ₹1,000 crore. Shadowfax is seeking a valuation of ₹7,169 crore through the issue.

What are Shadowfax Technologies’ recent financials?

