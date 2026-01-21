Shadowfax IPO sees nearly 60% subscription on second day

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:03 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics provider Shadowfax Technologies was subscribed nearly 60 per cent on Wednesday, a day before its close.
How much demand did the Shadowfax IPO see on day two?
The company’s ₹1,907 crore IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of ₹1,000 crore. Shadowfax is seeking a valuation of ₹7,169 crore through the issue.
What are Shadowfax Technologies’ recent financials?
During the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the company clocked a net profit of ₹21 crore on revenues of ₹1,806 crore.
Amagi slips on debut
Shares of Amagi Media Labs ended 3.6 per cent below their issue price during their trading debut on Wednesday. Shares closed at ₹348, valuing the firm at ₹7,529 crore. Amagi’s ₹1,789-crore IPO was subscribed nearly 30x. The company is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology.
India mcap slips below $5 trillion
The market capitalisation of all domestically-listed companies slipped below the $5-trillion mark for the first time since May 9, 2025. The slide in the markets coupled with the slump in the rupee has seen shaved off $342 billion from India’s market value so far this year. As per BSE data, the total mcap currently stands at ₹454 trillion ($4.95 trillion). From the recent peak of ₹481 trillion on January 2, the mcap is down ₹27 trillion.