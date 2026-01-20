Property developer K Raheja weighs IPO that could raise up to $700 million

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh

K Raheja Corp Pvt., one of India’s largest real estate developers, is weighing an initial public offering that could raise as much as $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially setting the stage for one of the country’s biggest listings in the industry.

The Mumbai-based company has held preliminary discussions with bankers about a possible share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The company is seeking a valuation of about $7 billion and the offering could take place later this year, they said.

K Raheja has yet to formally appoint advisers and key details including the timing, structure, and size of the deal could still change, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t respond to requests for comment. India’s largest real estate IPO on record was the 2007 listing of DLF Ltd., which raised ₹9,188 crore ($1 billion). Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp. is also planning an offering that could raise about $1 billion. Share sales in India rose to a record level last year and the pipeline remains robust, with large deals expected this year including that of Jio Platforms Ltd., which could be the country’s biggest-ever IPO.