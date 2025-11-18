PhysicsWallah jumps 42% on debut as edtech sentiment shows signs of revival

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah made a stellar stock market debut on Tuesday, with its shares climbing as much as 49 per cent over its issue price. After hitting a high of Rs 162 and a low of Rs 138, the stock ended at Rs 155, up Rs 46, or 42.4 per cent, over its IPO price of Rs 109.

The WestBridge Capital-backed firm’s strong debut comes close on the heels of encouraging listing by Groww, whose shares have nearly doubled from their issue price.

What does the listing say about the edtech sector’s health?

PhysicsWallah’s IPO had garnered less than two times demand than its shares on offer amid concerns over the health of the edtech sector, which has seen Byju's, once valued at $22 billion, go into bankruptcy, while Unacademy struggled with layoffs.

At the last close, PhysicsWallah was valued at Rs 44,382 crore ($5 billion), exceeding the valuation of unlisted peers such as Temasek-backed upGrad, last valued at $2.25 billion, and SoftBank-backed Unacademy, valued at $3.44 billion. The listing “underscores renewed investor interest in the edtech sector, which has struggled in recent years,” Aishvarya Dadheech, founder of Fident Asset Management, said. “That, along with the company’s sustained revenue growth and strong outlook, is lifting the shares.” How is the IPO structured and what does it imply? At the IPO price, PhysicsWallah was valued at Rs 31,527 crore ($3.2 billion). The company’s Rs 3,480-crore IPO consisted of fresh fund raise of Rs 3,100 crore and secondary share sale of Rs 380 crore.