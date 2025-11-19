Excelsoft Technologies IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies , a global vertical SaaS company, opens for public subscription on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The mainline offering comprises a combination of fresh issue of 15 million equity shares aggregating to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of 26.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹320 crore.

Ahead of its IPO, Excelsoft Technologies raised ₹150 crore from 10 institutional investors via an anchor book on November 18, 2025. The Karnataka company allocated 12.49 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹114 to ₹120.

ALSO READ | Excelsoft Tech IPO opens Nov 19: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest Bengal Finance & Investment, 360 One Equity Opportunity Fund, GKFF Ventures, Societe Generale, Rajasthan Global Securities, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Alphamine Absolute Return Fund, Shine Star Build-Cap, and Bandhan Mutual Fund participated in the anchor round. Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading flat at ₹135, commanding a grey market premium of ₹15 or 12.5 per cent against the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. Here are the key details of the Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Excelsoft Technologies IPO key dates The subscription window for the issue will close on Friday, November 21, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Monday, November 24, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO lot size Excelsoft Technologies has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share . The lot size for an application is 125 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹15,000 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof. Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors is acting as the sole book-running lead manager. Excelsoft Technologies IPO objective As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹71.9 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to purchase land and construct a new facility at its Mysore property, and ₹39.5 crore for upgrading the existing Mysore unit, including external electrical systems. Additionally, the company will allocate ₹54.6 crore to enhance its IT infrastructure. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.