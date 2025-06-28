Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho gets shareholders' approval to raise Rs 4,250 cr through IPO

Meesho gets shareholders' approval to raise Rs 4,250 cr through IPO

The resolution for IPO was passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 25, the filing by the e-commerce company said

Meesho
The development comes after Meesho completed its domicile shift to India from the US. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SoftBank-backed Meesho has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 4,250 crore through an initial public offering, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The resolution for IPO was passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 25, the filing by the e-commerce company said.

According to the filing dated June 27, the shareholders approved raising up to Rs 4,250 crore through issuance of fresh equities.

The development comes after Meesho completed its domicile shift to India from the US.

The shareholders also approved a change in designation of Meesho Co-Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey as chairman and managing director of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wakefit to raise ₹468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

HDB Financial IPO subscribed 17x on strong institutional demand

Credila Fin Services files updated draft for IPO; to raise Rs 5,000 cr

Tata Capital board clears ₹1,752 cr rights issue ahead of IPO plan

Premium

French fries maker Hyfun Foods may expedite its IPO plans to fund growth

Topics :Meeshoe-commerce policyinitial public offerings

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story