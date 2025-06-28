Meesho gets shareholders' approval to raise Rs 4,250 cr through IPO

SoftBank-backed Meesho has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 4,250 crore through an initial public offering, according to the company's regulatory filing.
The resolution for IPO was passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 25, the filing by the e-commerce company said.
According to the filing dated June 27, the shareholders approved raising up to Rs 4,250 crore through issuance of fresh equities.
The development comes after Meesho completed its domicile shift to India from the US.
The shareholders also approved a change in designation of Meesho Co-Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey as chairman and managing director of the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app