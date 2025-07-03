Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho files confidential IPO papers with Sebi, targets ₹4,250 cr listing

Meesho files confidential IPO papers with Sebi, targets ₹4,250 cr listing

Last month, the NCLT approved Meesho's move to shift its HQ from Delaware to India, a step seen as key to its long-awaited listing and corporate restructuring

Meesho
The move comes days after Meesho announced that it had received shareholder approval to raise capital through a public issue. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
E-commerce company Meesho has confidentially filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported on Thursday.
 
The SoftBank-backed firm plans to raise $497.30 million (₹4,250 cr) through the listing, the report added. Some existing investors are also expected to pare their stakes as part of the offer.
 
According to Moneycontrol, Meesho is targeting a market debut in September or October this year.
 
Shareholder approval, US-India shift precede listing
 
The move comes days after Meesho announced that it had received shareholder approval to raise capital through a public issue.
 
In June, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) also cleared the company's proposal to relocate its registered headquarters from Delaware, United States, to India. The shift allows Meesho to legally separate from its US entity and consolidate operations under its Indian arm, completing a long-anticipated corporate restructuring.
 
“This filing is part of our ongoing transition to re-domicile in India. With the majority of our operations, including customers, sellers, creators and Valmo partners already based here, this step aligns our corporate structure with our day-to-day business footprint,” Meesho had said at the time.
 
The relocation is expected to cost the company approximately $288 million in taxes.
 

Backed by marquee global investors

 
Meesho is backed by several prominent investment firms, including Prosus, Elevation Capital, WestBridge Capital, SoftBank, and Peak XV Partners, according to Reuters.
 

Losses narrow, revenues climb in FY24

 
Earlier this year, Meesho reported a significant narrowing of losses to ₹53 crore for the financial year 2024, while its revenue rose 33 per cent to ₹7,615 crore.
 
Its gross merchandise value (GMV) for FY25 reached $6.2 billion, making Meesho the third-largest e-commerce platform in India by GMV.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

DRHP filings surge to 118 in H12025 amid strong valuation appetite

HDB Financial Services jumps 13% on debut, valued at ₹69,704 crore

Steamhouse India files confidential IPO papers to raise up to ₹700 cr

HDB to debut on Mumbai bourse following biggest Indian IPO of 2025

Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies files for Rs 2,500 crore IPO

Topics :IPOMeeshoinitial public offerings IPOsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story