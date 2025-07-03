E-commerce company Meesho has confidentially filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported on Thursday.

The SoftBank-backed firm plans to raise $497.30 million (₹4,250 cr) through the listing, the report added. Some existing investors are also expected to pare their stakes as part of the offer.

Meesho is targeting a market debut in September or October this year. According to Moneycontrol,is targeting a market debut in September or October this year.

Shareholder approval, US-India shift precede listing

The move comes days after Meesho announced that it had received shareholder approval to raise capital through a public issue.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) also cleared the company's proposal to relocate its registered headquarters from Delaware, United States, to India. The shift allows Meesho to legally separate from its US entity and consolidate operations under its Indian arm, completing a long-anticipated corporate restructuring. In June, the(NCLT) also cleared the company's proposal to relocate its registered headquarters from Delaware, United States, to India. The shift allows Meesho to legally separate from its US entity and consolidate operations under its Indian arm, completing a long-anticipated corporate restructuring. “This filing is part of our ongoing transition to re-domicile in India. With the majority of our operations, including customers, sellers, creators and Valmo partners already based here, this step aligns our corporate structure with our day-to-day business footprint,” Meesho had said at the time. The relocation is expected to cost the company approximately $288 million in taxes.