Meesho sets IPO price band at ₹105-111; check key dates, GMP, objective

Meesho IPO price band: Softbank-backed e-commerce player Meesho is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per share.

The company aims to raise ₹4,250 crore through the fresh issue, and public shareholders will be selling 105.5 million equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS). At the upper end price, the issue size stands at ₹5,421.05 crore.

Under the OFS, Elevation Capital V, Peak XV Partners Investments, Highway Series 1, and Y Combinator Continuity Holdings are the corporate selling shareholders, while Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Man Hay Tam, Golden Summit, VH Capital, and VH Capital XI are the promoter selling shareholders.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Here are the key details of Meesho IPO: Meesho IPO key dates According to the RHP, Meesho IPO will open for public bidding on Wednesday, December 3 and close on Friday, December 5, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day before the issue opening date, i.e. Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. Shares of Meesho will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 10.