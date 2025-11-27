ICICI Prudential AMC to launch $1.2 bn IPO in second week of December

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will launch its $1.2 billion IPO in the second week of December, two sources said on Thursday, making India's second-largest asset manager the latest in a long list of firms to go public this year.

The fund house, which had filed for the IPO in July, is a joint venture between India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and British insurer Prudential, which owns the rest.

A subsidiary of Prudential will sell up to 10 per cent stake in the IPO, with the asset manager eyeing a valuation of $12 billion, according to one of the sources.

"The asset manager received the market regulator's nod on its public offer documents yesterday. After completing the rest of the formalities the firm hopes to list in the third week of December," the second source said. The sources declined to be identified as regulator's nod is not public yet. A spokesperson for ICICI Prudential declined to comment. Prudential in an emailed response said they do not comment on market rumour. India's stock benchmarks surged to record highs on Thursday, powered by expectations of an earnings recovery and a favourable macroeconomic backdrop. Companies have raised more than $16 billion so far in 2025, making India the world's third-largest IPO market, according to Dealogic.