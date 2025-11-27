E-commerce player Meesho eyes ₹6,000-crore IPO; key details you must know

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Elevation Capital V, Peak XV Partners Investments, Highway Series 1, and Y Combinator Continuity Holdings are the corporate selling shareholders under the OFS, while Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Man Hay Tam, Golden Summit, VH Capital, and VH Capital XI are the promoter selling shareholders.

Incorporated in 2015, Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform that enables small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to sell products through social media. Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal are the founders of the company. It is India’s largest online marketplace in terms of number of Placed Orders and Annual Transacting Users among e-commerce players in India in the 12 months ending June 30, 2025, according to the Redseer Report. The company connects consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators across India through its asset-light platform and zero-commission model.

Here are the key details of Meesho IPO you should know:

The company has not yet announced the dates and price band for the issue.

Meesho IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers.

Meesho IPO objectives