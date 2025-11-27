Sudeep Pharma IPO to list on Nov 28: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Sudeep Pharma IPO listing forecast: Sudeep Pharma, a pharmaceutical excipients manufacturer, will make its debut on the Dalal Street on Friday, November 28, 2025, and the grey market is indicating a strong start.

The allotment for the IPO was finalised on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and investors are now awaiting the listing. Ahead of its listing, Sudeep Pharma’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹690.5 per share in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹97.5 or 16.44 per cent over the issue price of ₹593, as per sources tracking unofficial markets.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.6 million shares aggregating to ₹95 crore and an OFS of 13.5 million shares aggregating to ₹800 crore. The issue was available at a price band of ₹563 to ₹593 per share, with a lot size of 25 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from November 21 to November 25, 2025.

If grey market trends sustain, Sudeep Pharma shares could list near ₹691, signalling gains of about 16.5 per cent for IPO investors. However, analysts warn that the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP is not a reliable predictor of actual listing performance.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹75.81 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the procurement of machinery for the production line located at the Nandesari Facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.