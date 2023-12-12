Home / Markets / IPO / Muthoot Microfin to launch Rs 960 crore maiden IPO on December 18

Muthoot Microfin to launch Rs 960 crore maiden IPO on December 18

The maiden public issue will conclude on December 20 and the one-day bidding for the anchor investors will open on December 15, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP)

Delhi-based Muthoot Microfin is promoted by Muthoot Fincorp.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Muthoot Microfin, the microfinance subsidiary of Muthoot Pappachan group, is set to float its Rs 960 crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 18.

The maiden public issue will conclude on December 20 and the one-day bidding for the anchor investors will open on December 15, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The microfinance institution's initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 200 crore.

Those selling shares through the OFS are -- Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd and promoters -- Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot, Thomas George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas and Nina George.

The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue for augmenting its capital base, to meet future capital requirements.

Delhi-based Muthoot Microfin is promoted by Muthoot Fincorp, which is the third-largest gold loan player and the flagship firm of Muthoot Pappachan group.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Also Read

Muthoot Microfin files preliminary papers with Sebi for Rs 1,350 cr IPO

Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters

Muthoot Microfin, Flair Writing, Happy Forgings get Sebi's nod for IPOs

Muthoot Microfin reports Rs 109.5 crore profit after tax for Q2FY24

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Inox India, DOMS Industries among 5 companies to crowd IPO lane this week

Jamshedpur-based Kross files Rs 500 crore maiden IPO papers with Sebi

Flair Writing Industries' impressive debut marks end of busy listing week

Tata Technologies shares soar 2.7 times on blockbuster market debut

Gandhar Oil Refinery soars 78% on market debut; Fedfina ends flat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIMuthoot Microfin IPOinitial public offering (IPO)IPOs

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story