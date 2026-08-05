MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green set for D-St debut: What does GMP signal?

The grey market trend signals listing gains for the IPOs, with MV Electrosystems having the upper hand between the two. Here's what to expect:

Websites tracking the grey market signal that MV Electrosystems IPO GMP today is ₹102 per share. At this level, the shares are trading at ₹527, suggesting a listing pop of 24 per cent over the offer price of ₹425.

MV Electrosystems stands as a key player within India’s rail infrastructure transition by virtue of its indigenous in-house design & development of 3-Phase Propulsion Equipment.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP

Unlike MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP is a more modest 7 per cent. The shares of Juniper Green are trading at ₹241.5 in the grey market currently as against the offer price of ₹225.

The company's offer was booked 7.97 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) doing the heavy lifting. Their portion was booked the most at 24.94 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment at 1.82 times. The retail quota did not sail through and was booked just 0.93 times.