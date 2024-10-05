Dev Accelerator plans Rs 125 cr IPO amid high demand for office spaces

Dev Accelerator Ltd, which provides flexible office spaces, has filed a draft document with Sebi to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise around Rs 125 crore. Dev Accelerator (DevX) is promoted by listed entity Dev Information Technology Ltd. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp DevX's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 2.47 crore equity shares (face value of Rs 2), with plans to list on both the NSE and BSE. The company proposes to utilise Rs 68.95 crore for "fit-outs" in the new centres and their security deposits. It proposes to use Rs 30 crore towards repayment and/or prepayment (in full or in part) of certain borrowings, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with markets regulator Sebi.

The remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes, including strategic initiatives, strengthening marketing capabilities and brand building exercises, payment of lease liabilities, among others.

This capital infusion will enable DevX to expand its footprint in major cities, including Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Chennai, GIFT City, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Goa, and Jaipur.

As of August 31, 2024, DevX had 25 centres in more than 10 cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Udaipur.

The collaboration between Dev IT's expertise in digital transformation and DevX's flexible workspace solutions creates a unique synergy, offering integrated solutions for enterprises looking to enhance operational efficiency.

On the IPO, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman of Dev Information Technology Ltd, said, "This significant milestone underscores our commitment to the dynamic growth of the flexible work space sector in India."



The funds raised will be instrumental in accelerating DevX's expansion plans, enabling it to enter new markets, enhance infrastructure, and invest in technology that drives efficiency, he said.