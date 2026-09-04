Sebi clears long-awaited NSE IPO; listing likely around September 25

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is expected to be the largest fundraise from the primary market.

Sources said that the exchange may announce the price band for the issuance next week, with the IPO opening for subscription on September 15. The exchange is eyeing a listing by September 25. The shares will be listed on BSE.

The exchange had filed its draft documents with the market regulator in June — restarting the process that had come to a halt nearly a decade ago due to issues such as the colocation and dark fibre matters.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court of India disposed of Sebi’s appeals in the colocation and dark fibre matters following the Rs 1,491.21 crore settlement by the NSE. The IPO will comprise up to 148.9 million equity shares of face value Rs 1 each, or nearly 6 per cent of NSE’s paid-up capital, with no fresh issue component, meaning the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Instead, all funds raised will go to the selling shareholders. The IPO size is pegged at nearly Rs 30,000 crore, based on the market capitalisation of the exchange in the unlisted market — making it the largest IPO ever in the country. In comparison, Hyundai India had raised nearly Rs 28,000 crore via an IPO in 2024.

In the unlisted market, the shares of NSE were trading at around Rs 1,975 apiece, commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 4.88 trillion, according to data on UnlistedZone. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the largest shareholder in the exchange with a 10.72 per cent stake, is not participating in the offer and will retain its entire holding. The selling shareholders include State Bank of India (SBI), SBI Capital, MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company. The early investors are estimated to make significant windfall gains from the listing. SBI has a weighted average cost of Rs 0.8 per share, while Bank of Baroda’s acquisition cost stood at Rs 0.54 per share.