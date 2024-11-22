Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NTPC Green Energy's Rs 10,000 cr IPO gets fully subscribed on final day

Initial public offering received bids for 60,68,16,774 shares, as against 59,31,67,575 shares on offer, translating into 1.02 times subscription, as per NSE data till 11:27 hours

Proceeds from the IPO to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore will be used to repay or prepay part or all of its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's (NREL) outstanding loans (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, got fully subscribed on the third day of the share sale on Friday.

The Rs 10,000-crore share sale received bids for 60,68,16,774 shares, as against 59,31,67,575 shares on offer, translating into 1.02 times subscription, as per NSE data till 11:27 hours.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.70 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 75 per cent subscription, while the non-institutional investors part got subscribed 42 per cent.

NTPC Green Energy has mobilised Rs 3,960 crore from anchor investors.

The initial share sale is entirely a fresh issuance of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The issue has a price band of Rs 102-108 per share.

Proceeds from the IPO to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore will be used to repay or prepay part or all of its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's (NREL) outstanding loans and a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

NTPC Green Energy is a 'Maharatna' central public sector enterprise with a renewable energy portfolio, including solar and wind power assets.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, HDFC Bank, IIFL Capital Services Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd) and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

