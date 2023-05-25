Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

According to sources, the company is in talks with Kotak, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and others as banking partners for the IPO. It has roped in leading law firms like Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisors.

Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) company, is said to be in talks with financial and legal institutions for one of India's most-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) by early 2024.