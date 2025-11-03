Orkla India IPO subscribed 49x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment process is complete, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, or through Kfin Technologies, the registrar handling the issue.

Steps to check Orkla India IPO allotment status on BSE:

Go to the official BSE website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

From the Issue Type dropdown menu, choose 'Equity'

Select 'Orkla India' from the list of IPOs available

Enter your Application Number or your PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the Captcha verification as shown on the page

Click on the 'Search' button to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Orkla India IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment status page - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Click on any of the available links on the page

From the “Select IPO” dropdown, choose 'Orkla India'

Enter your PAN/Application Number/Demat Account Number

Complete the captcha as shown

Click the submit button to check your allotment status

Orkla India IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Orkla India were trading at ₹825.5 apiece, commanding a premium of ₹95.5 or 13 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹695 to ₹730, in the grey market.