Orkla India IPO subscribed 49x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their Orkla India allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, or through Kfin Technologies

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Orkla India IPO allotment: The basis of allotment, Orkla India, parent company of packaged foods manufacturer MTR Foods, is likely to be finalised on Monday, November 3, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public bidding on Friday, October 31, 2025, and received a solid response from investors. 
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Orkla India IPO was subscribed 48.73 times, receiving bids for 779.66 million equity shares against 15.99 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 117.63 times the reserved quota. The portion reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed to 54.42 per cent, and the retail investors portion at 7.05 times.
 
Once the allotment process is complete, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, or through Kfin Technologies, the registrar handling the issue.

Steps to check Orkla India IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Go to the official BSE website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • From the Issue Type dropdown menu, choose 'Equity'
  • Select 'Orkla India' from the list of IPOs available
  • Enter your Application Number or your PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Complete the Captcha verification as shown on the page
  • Click on the 'Search' button to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Orkla India IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

  • Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment status page - ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  • Click on any of the available links on the page
  • From the “Select IPO” dropdown, choose 'Orkla India'
  • Enter your PAN/Application Number/Demat Account Number
  • Complete the captcha as shown
  • Click the submit button to check your allotment status

Orkla India IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Orkla India were trading at ₹825.5 apiece, commanding a premium of ₹95.5 or 13 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹695 to ₹730, in the grey market.

Orkla India IPO listing date

Orkla India IPO worth ₹1,667.5 crore is an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 22.8 million equity shares, with no fresh issue component. The issue opened for public subscription on Wednesday, October 29, and closed on Friday, October 31, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the Demat accounts on November 4. Shares of Orkla India are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. 
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company itself will not receive any new capital from the offering; instead, existing shareholders will offload their stakes through the issue.

Topics :Stock Market NewsMTR FoodsIPOsIPO allotmentIPO marketIPO GMPMarkets

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

