Lenskart IPO off to a sluggish start despite positive reviews, strong GMP

Lenkart IPO Day 1 Subscription update: Despite receiving largely favorable reviews from brokerages and strong momentum in the grey market, Lenskart’s maiden share sale saw a muted response from investors on the first day of its IPO. The technology-driven eyewear retailer aims to raise ₹7,278.02 crore through the public offering.

So far, the public issue has received bids for 1,31,03,735 shares against 9,97,61,257 on offer till 11:30 am on Friday, October 31, translating to a subscription of 13 per cent. Among investor categories, retail investors have subscribed 52 per cent of their portion, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have booked 13 per cent. Demand was lowest among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who have placed bids for only 15,244 shares against 5,42,01,608 shares reserved for them, according to NSE data.

Lenskart IPO Grey market trends

Amidst this, unlisted shares of Lenskart continue to command a solid premium in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market trends reported that unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹473 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹71 per share or 17.66 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹402 per share.

Brokerage reviews on Lenskart IPO

Notably, the company has garnered broadly favourable reviews from brokerages. Reliance Securities and SMIFS have recommended subscribing to the Lenskart IPO, while Choice Institutional Equities and SBI Securities have rated the offering as "Subscribe for long term."

