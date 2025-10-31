Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orkla India IPO subscribed 48.73 times

Orkla India IPO subscribed 48.73 times

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 77.96 crore shares as against 1.59 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Orkla India received bids for 77,96,62,280 shares as against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (31 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 48.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 October 2025 and it will close on 31 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 695 and 730 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of 2,28,43,004 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 1667.54 crore, by existing shareholders Orkla Asia Pacific, Navas Meeran, and Feroz Meeran.

 

The promoters are Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holding AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 12,33,02,690 equity shares, aggregating to 90% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 75%.

Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India is an Indian food company offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. Orkla India is a subsidiary of Orkla ASA, a Norway-listed industrial, long-term investment company focused on brands and consumer-oriented companies, with a legacy spanning over 370 years.

Also Read

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: SA set 111-run target for hosts PAK

A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) taxies on the runway of the Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, September 9 (Photo: Reuters)

L&T, General Atomics partner to build drones for Indian armed forces

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

PMLA appellate bench upholds ED order attaching Karti Chidambaram's assets

Census 2027

K'taka 'caste survey' covers 61.4 mn people, projects population at 68.5 mn

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever gets ₹1,987 cr tax notice for FY21 from authorities

The companys key product categories include Spices, which consist of blended and pure spices, and convenience foods, which include ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, as well as Vermicelli and other items. In Q1 FY2026, spices contributed 66.3% to total product sales, and convenience foods 33.7%.

Its convenience foods range simplifies cooking and enables quick meal preparation through products like Gulab Jamun Mix, Rava Idli Mix, 3-Minute Poha, and Dosa Mix.

Ahead of the IPO, Orkla India, on 28 October 2025, raised Rs 499 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 68.43 lakh shares at Rs 730 each to 30 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.92 crore and sales of Rs 597 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 1.13 times

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 1.13 times

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 5.08 times

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 5.08 times

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

INR settles flat as dollar stays firm overseas

INR settles flat as dollar stays firm overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon