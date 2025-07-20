Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO

Oswal Energies has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise capital through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. It aims to raise ₹250 crore via the fresh issue, while the promoters intend to sell up to 4.6 million equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹4.6 crore.

Fund Utilisation

The company aims to use around ₹177 crore for long-term working capital requirements. Of the ₹177 crore, ₹94.6 crore has been earmarked for utilisation in the financial year (FY) 2025-26, and ₹82.4 crore will be used in FY27.