Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO

Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO

The company aims to use around ₹177 crore for long-term working capital requirements

ipo market listing share market
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oswal Energies has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float an initial public offering (IPO).
 
The company plans to raise capital through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. It aims to raise ₹250 crore via the fresh issue, while the promoters intend to sell up to 4.6 million equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹4.6 crore.

Fund Utilisation

The company aims to use around ₹177 crore for long-term working capital requirements. Of the ₹177 crore, ₹94.6 crore has been earmarked for utilisation in the financial year (FY) 2025-26, and ₹82.4 crore will be used in FY27.

Company Background

Oswal Energies Limited is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm and a manufacturer of process equipment and packages. It serves various segments within the energy sector, including oil and gas, power, and petrochemicals. The company operates from a manufacturing facility in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with an annual installed capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes. 

Financial and Operational Performance

The company’s net profit surged to ₹65.80 crore in FY25, up 118.8 per cent from ₹30.08 crore in FY24. In FY25, Oswal Energies Limited reported revenue from operations of ₹410.87 crore, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 60.5 per cent compared to ₹256.04 crore in FY24. While the company's total income for FY25 stood at ₹412.67 crore, representing a growth of 57.1 per cent over the previous year’s ₹262.69 crore.
 
Additionally, Oswal Energies Limited’s net worth expanded more than fourfold over three years, reaching ₹122.70 crore in FY25 from ₹26.87 crore in FY23. Total borrowings as of FY25 stood at ₹19.32 crore.
 
Over the past three financial years, the company executed five EPC projects through its project division, with a total value of ₹334.9 crore. Concurrently, under its heavy engineering division, Oswal Energies completed 21 contracts worth ₹99.2 crore.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPO-bound Indiqube Spaces' net loss narrows to ₹140 crore in FY25

Savy Infra sets SME IPO price band at ₹114-120/share, issue to open Jul 21

NSDL plans to start taking investor orders for IPO from next week

Premium

Startup coalition builds IPO runway for 40 firms eyeing $90 bn market

Indira IVF refiles draft IPO via confidential route; Gaudium to follow

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsMarket newsFundraising

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story