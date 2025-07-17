India's startup forum unveils IPO hub to back $90 bn public listings

A coalition of India’s leading startups has unveiled a new platform to guide the country’s fast-growing firms through initial public offerings, as nearly 40 companies valued at more than $90 billion collectively prepare to go public in the near future.

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), representing over 50 companies, launched the Centre for New-Age Public Companies (CNPC) at a Mumbai meeting attended by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and 20 startup founders.

The initiative comes as India’s capital markets continue to outpace global indices, creating favourable conditions for domestic listings. The platform aims to provide structured support for startups navigating the complex transition from private to public entities—a critical juncture that has historically proven challenging for technology companies.

The Centre seeks to address the unique regulatory, governance and market-readiness challenges faced by these firms. It will also foster a collaborative ecosystem between new-age companies, regulators, institutional investors, stock exchanges, bankers, policymakers and other ecosystem participants. “India’s capital markets are witnessing a structural shift, with new-age and tech-driven companies increasingly dominating IPO pipelines and investor interest,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and Chief Executive Officer, Startup Policy Forum. “The Centre will enhance readiness and resilience of new-age companies as they enter and thrive in public markets.” The timing reflects India’s maturing startup ecosystem, where companies that once looked primarily to US markets for public debuts are increasingly considering domestic listings amid strong investor appetite and regulatory reforms designed to attract high-growth firms.

ALSO READ: PhysicsWallah appoints first chief marketing officer ahead of IPO “The emergence of new-age companies in the public markets is a significant evolution,” said Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSE. “Initiatives like CNPC will promote better governance, transparency and capital market preparedness while fostering trust among retail and institutional investors.” The council will focus on four initiatives: advocating for regulatory changes with SEBI and other authorities; providing compliance training through workshops and webinars; creating networking opportunities for public company executives; and developing policy research tailored to technology firms. The 25-member SPF delegation that called on the SEBI Chairman included Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, OYO; Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director, Razorpay; Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace; Ankit Fatehpuria, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer, Zetwerk; and Shashank ND, Co-founder, Practo. Other members included Sanket Shah, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, InVideo; Miten Sampat of CRED; Nischay AG, Co-founder, Jar; Ajay Lakhotia, Founder, StockGro; and senior executives from ixigo, Bluestone, Acko and Eazydiner.