Savy Infra sets SME IPO price band at ₹114-120/share, issue to open Jul 21

The initial public offering will conclude on July 23, and the company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Gandhinagar-based EPC player Savy Infra & Logistics on Sunday said it has fixed the price band at ₹114-120 per equity share for its ₹70 crore initial public offer, which will open for public subscription on July 21.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on July 23, and the company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge, Savy Infra & Logistics said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 5.83 million equity shares.

The net proceeds from the public issue worth ₹49 crore will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and a balance for general corporate purposes.

"The capital raised will support our working capital needs and enable us to scale both the EPC and logistics divisions efficiently," Savy Infra & Logistics Chairman and MD Tilak Mundhra said.

Savy Infra and Logistics is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and logistics, with a focus on infrastructure projects.

The company also offers logistics services through an asset-light model by renting trucks and drivers.

In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹283.39 crore and profit after tax of ₹23.88 crore.

Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IPOinitial public offeringsInvestment BanksNSE EmergeNSE

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

