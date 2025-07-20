Savy Infra sets SME IPO price band at ₹114-120/share, issue to open Jul 21

Gandhinagar-based EPC player Savy Infra & Logistics on Sunday said it has fixed the price band at ₹114-120 per equity share for its ₹70 crore initial public offer, which will open for public subscription on July 21.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on July 23, and the company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge, Savy Infra & Logistics said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 5.83 million equity shares.

The net proceeds from the public issue worth ₹49 crore will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and a balance for general corporate purposes.