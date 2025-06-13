Rayzon Solar to file draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,500 crore IPO

Solar panel manufacturer Rayzon Solar Ltd is planning to file its draft papers with markets regulator Sebi by the end of the month, as it prepares for about Rs 1,500-crore initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the plan said on Friday.

The Surat-based company has already roped in top investment banks to manage the public offering.

According to the people familiar with the plan, the company is looking to raise funds through fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds are expected to be used for for its expansion plans.

An email to Rayzon Solar seeking confirmation of the draft papers filing and IPO details did not elicit a response.