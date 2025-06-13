Home / Markets / IPO / Rayzon Solar to file draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,500 crore IPO

Rayzon Solar to file draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,500 crore IPO

According to the people familiar with the plan, the company is looking to raise funds through fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds are expected to be used for for its expansion plans

IPO, Initial public offerings
Founded in 2017, Rayzon Solar has emerged as one of the fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturers in the country
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solar panel manufacturer Rayzon Solar Ltd is planning to file its draft papers with markets regulator Sebi by the end of the month, as it prepares for about Rs 1,500-crore initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the plan said on Friday.

The Surat-based company has already roped in top investment banks to manage the public offering.

According to the people familiar with the plan, the company is looking to raise funds through fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds are expected to be used for for its expansion plans.

ALSO READ: Jainik Power & Cables IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

An email to Rayzon Solar seeking confirmation of the draft papers filing and IPO details did not elicit a response.

The company is considering to enter the public market at a time when the domestic solar manufacturing industry is gaining traction, driven by import curbs, and rising global interest in non-China supply chains.

Founded in 2017, Rayzon Solar has emerged as one of the fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturers in the country. As per its website, the company has grown from an initial installed module manufacturing capacity of just 40 MW to 6,000 MW, across two facilities in Karanj and Sava, Gujarat, and is likely to expand further.

In March, the company raised around Rs 138 crore through private placement of equity shares.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Indian depository NSDL plans IPO for July, expects to raise $400 million

Packaged foods firm Orkla India files DRHP for IPO, sees market growing

Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

Premium

Indian realty companies building up over Rs 15,000 crore IPO pipeline

Topics :SEBIIPOsMarketssolar power in Indiainitial public offering IPO

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story