Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Company allocates 67.78 lakh shares at ₹614 each to anchor investors including ICICI Prudential, Kotak MF and BNP Paribas; IPO opens June 13 and ends June 17

IPO
So far in 2025, 16 firms have completed their IPOs, raising approximately ₹27,687 crore.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oswal Pumps raised ₹416.20 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Friday. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 67.78 lakh equity shares at ₹614 per share to anchor investors.
 
Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor tranche include Société Générale, BNP Paribas, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Kotak Mahindra MF, Quant MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Nuvama MF, Sundaram MF and Edelweiss Life Insurance, among others.
 
Oswal Pumps has priced its IPO between ₹584 and ₹614 per share. The IPO will open on 13 June and conclude on 17 June. 
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore.
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance for funding capital expenditure, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, for setting up new manufacturing units at Karnal, and for the repayment of its and its subsidiaries’ debts.
 
The company manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps and electric motors under the ‘Oswal’ brand. It commenced operations in 2003, manufacturing low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it expanded its operations to manufacture grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.
 
So far in 2025, 16 firms have completed their IPOs, raising approximately ₹27,687 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian depository NSDL plans IPO for July, expects to raise $400 million

Packaged foods firm Orkla India files DRHP for IPO, sees market growing

Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

Premium

Indian realty companies building up over Rs 15,000 crore IPO pipeline

Lalithaa Jewellery files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,700 cr via IPO

Topics :Motilal Oswal PEIPO investorsAnchor investors

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story