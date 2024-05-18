Home / Markets / IPO / OYO withdraws DRHP, to refile its much-awaited IPO post refinancing

OYO withdraws DRHP, to refile its much-awaited IPO post refinancing

JP Morgan is the likely lead banker for the refinancing through the sale of dollar bonds at an estimated interest rate of 9 to 10% per annum

Oyo
Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Softbank-backed OYO is set to refile its much-awaited IPO as the global travel tech player is close to finalising its refinancing plans to raise up to $450 million via sale of dollar bonds, sources said.

JP Morgan is the likely lead banker for the refinancing through the sale of dollar bonds at an estimated interest rate of 9 to 10 per cent per annum, a source said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In preparation for the refinancing, OYO has already moved its application with markets regulator Sebi to withdraw its current draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company intends to refile an updated version of the DRHP, after the bond issuance.

Oravel Stays Ltd, OYO's parent company, had in November prepaid a significant chunk of its debt amounting to Rs 1,620 crore through a buyback process. The buyback involved repurchasing 30 per cent of its outstanding Term Loan B of $660 million. The move brought down its outstanding loan amount to around $450 million.

A source closely involved in the company's IPO plans told PTI, "The refinancing will result in material changes to OYO's financial statements. Hence as per existing regulations, it will need to revise its filings with the regulator".

"Since the decision for refinancing is at an advanced stage, it doesn't make sense to continue pursuing IPO approval with the current financials. So it's prudent to withdraw the current application," he added.

The refinancing will extend the repayment timeline to five years -- versus the repayment of the remaining TLB due in 2026 -- the source said.

The bond issuance would significantly lower the current effective interest rate of 14 per cent on its existing $450 million Term Loan B (TLB) facility.

"The refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of $8-10 million (Rs 66.4-83 crore) in the first year, after accounting for the costs associated with the bond issuance. The company anticipates annual savings of $15-17 million (Rs 124.5 -141.1 crore) thereafter, almost all of which would get added to its net profits. Post the debt refinancing, the company is open to contemplating an equity round, to reaffirm investor confidence before a public listing to fortify its financial strength," the source said.

In September 2021, OYO had filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. The launching of the IPO was delayed due to the then volatile market conditions making the company prepare to settle for a lower valuation at around $4-6 billion instead of the $11 billion it was targeting initially.

Also Read

OYO parent firm Oravel Stays plans to launch self-operated premium hotels

IPL 2024: Here's why Rohit and Gilchrist criticise impact player rule

IPL 2024: Players not happy with Impact Player rule, coaches feel otherwise

Vodafone Idea to launch FPO next week, seeks to raise Rs 18,000-20,000 cr

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

Go Digit IPO: Issue subscribed over 9.6 times on final day, QIBs bet big

Go Digit Subscription Status, Day 3:IPO subscribed 9.5x so far on final day

Awfis Space Solutions' IPO to open on May 22, at Rs 364-383 per share

Investors subscribe Go Digit General Insurance IPO 36% on day 1 of bidding

Investors subscribe Piotex Industries' IPO 108 times on final day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sebi normsSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaTech IPOsHotel sectorHospitality industryinitial public offerings IPOsSoftbank Group

First Published: May 18 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story