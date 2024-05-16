Home / Markets / IPO / Awfis Space Solutions' IPO to open on May 22, at Rs 364-383 per share

Awfis Space Solutions' IPO to open on May 22, at Rs 364-383 per share

The company's maiden public issue will open on May 22 and conclude on May 27 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on May 21, according to a statement

ipo market listing share market
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flexible workspace solutions company Awfis Space Solutions Ltd on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 364-383 per share for its Rs 599 crore initial public offering.

The company's maiden public issue will open on May 22 and conclude on May 27 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on May 21, according to a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Awfis Space Solutions' proposed initial public offering (IPO) is a combination of fresh issue shares to the tune of Rs 128 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.23 crore shares worth Rs 471 crore at the upper end of the price band. This takes the total IPO size to Rs 599 crore.

Promoter Peak XV Partners Investments V (formerly known as SCI Investments) and shareholders Bisque Limited and Link Investment Trust will offload shares in the OFS.

At present, Peak XV holds 22.86 per cent stake in Awfis Space Solutions, Bisque and Link Investment Trust own 23.47 per cent and 0.36 per cent stake, respectively, in the company.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding capital expenditure towards setting-up new centres, supporting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The company said that 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 39 equity shares and in multiples of 39 equity shares thereafter.

Awfis Space Solutions provides a wide spectrum of flexible workspace solutions ranging from individual flexible desk needs to customised office spaces for startups, small and medium enterprises as well as for large corporates and multi-national corporations.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, and Emkay Global Financial Services Limited are the book-running lead managers to the public issue.

Also Read

TBO Tek, Awfis Space Solutions receive Sebi's approval to float IPO

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

IPL 2024: Highest individual scores in the history of Indian Premier League

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Investors subscribe Go Digit General Insurance IPO 36% on day 1 of bidding

Investors subscribe Piotex Industries' IPO 108 times on final day

Novelis files registration statement with US SEC for proposed IPO

Accounting fraud concerns raise red flags for India's booming tiny IPOs

Billionaire Birla's Novelis seeks to complete US IPO as soon as June

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOSEBIIPO activityIPO marketIPO India

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story