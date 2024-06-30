Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Packaging equipment firm Mamata Machinery files IPO papers with Sebi

Packaging equipment firm Mamata Machinery files IPO papers with Sebi

The company, in its draft papers filed on Friday, said that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges

ipo market listing share market
Packaging equipment manufacturer Mamata Machinery Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Packaging equipment manufacturer Mamata Machinery Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The Gujarat-based company's initial share sale is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.82 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Those selling shares under the OFS are Mahendra Patel, Nayana Patel, Bhagvati Patel, Mamata Group Corporate Services LLP, and Mamata Management Services LLP.

Since it's an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue, and the entire fund such proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

The company, in its draft papers filed on Friday, said that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Additionally, the company anticipates that listing the equity shares will boost its visibility and brand image, provide liquidity to its shareholders, and establish a public market for the equity shares.

Mamata Machinery manufactures and exports plastic bags and pouch-making machines, packaging machines and extrusion equipment. It provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. The company sells its machines under the brand names 'Vega' and 'Win'.

As of May 2024, the company installed over 4,500 machines in 75 countries around the world.

The company offers a comprehensive range of products serving the entire flexible packaging market value chain covering.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue (BRLM).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Officer's Choice whisky maker Allied Blenders' IPO subscribed 51% on Day 1

Ahead of IPO, Vraj Iron and Steel pockets Rs 51 cr from anchor investors

Officer's Choice whisky maker Allied Blenders raises Rs 449 cr ahead of IPO

Hyundai's IPO poised to boost already-buzzing Indian automakers' valuations

Akme Fintrade's Rs 132 crore IPO subscribed 3 times on Day 1 of offer

Topics :IPOSEBIIPO listing time

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story