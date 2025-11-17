Home / Markets / IPO / PhysicsWallah IPO to list on Nov 18; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

PhysicsWallah IPO to list on Nov 18; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Ahead of its debut, PhysicsWallah's unlisted shares were trading at ₹116 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of 6.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹109

PhysicsWallah IPO listing
PhysicsWallah IPO listing | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PhysicsWallah IPO listing forecast: Edtech firm PhysicsWallah is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, and early grey market trends suggest a positive start.
 
The company raised ₹3,480.71 crore through its IPO, which included a fresh issuance of 284.5 million shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares.
 
The overall subscription for the IPO was modest at 1.81 times, with total bids at 336.22 million shares against the 186.2 million shares on offer. The issue gained momentum on the final day, supported mainly by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), whose category was subscribed 2.7 times.  In contrast, retail investors and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed limited participation, with their segments subscribed 1.06 times and 48 per cent, respectively, as per NSE data.
 
The allotment was finalised on Friday, November 14, 2025, and investors are now awaiting the listing. Ahead of its debut, PhysicsWallah’s unlisted shares were quoted near ₹116 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹7 or 6.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹109, according to sources tracking grey markets.
 
If this sentiment holds, the stock could list around ₹116, offering potential listing gains of roughly 6.4 per cent. However, analysts advise caution, noting that the grey market functions outside regulatory supervision and its premium may not accurately predict the actual listing price.

PhysicsWallah IPO details

PhysicsWallah IPO comprised a fresh issue of 284.5 million shares aggregating to ₹3,100.7 crore and an OFS of 34.9 million shares aggregating to ₹380 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹103 to ₹109 per share, with a lot size of 137 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from November 11 to November 13, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. The book-running lead managers include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and Axis Capital.
 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹460.1 crore for capital expenditure on new offline and hybrid centres, ₹548.3 crore for lease payments of existing centres, ₹4.2 crore for investment in subsidiary Xylem Learning, and ₹28 crore for Utkarsh Classes Edutech. Additionally, ₹200.1 crore will be used for server and cloud infrastructure, ₹710 crore for marketing, and ₹26.5 crore for acquiring an additional stake in Utkarsh Classes Edutech. The remaining funds will be utilised for inorganic growth through potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Juspay aims for $1 bn revenue before exploring IPO: Fintech's cofounder

Last day! Tenneco Clean Air IPO ends today; subscription up 13x, NIIs lead

Capillary Tech IPO off to a muted start: Check subscription, GMP, review

PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here

SBI Funds Management looks to raise $1.2 bn via IPO in first half of 2026

Topics :Stock Market NewsShare Market TodayIPOsEdTechIPO marketIPO listing timeIPO GMPMarketsNSEBSE

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story