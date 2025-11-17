PhysicsWallah IPO to list on Nov 18; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

PhysicsWallah IPO listing forecast: Edtech firm PhysicsWallah is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, and early grey market trends suggest a positive start.

The company raised ₹3,480.71 crore through its IPO, which included a fresh issuance of 284.5 million shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares.

The overall subscription for the IPO was modest at 1.81 times, with total bids at 336.22 million shares against the 186.2 million shares on offer. The issue gained momentum on the final day, supported mainly by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), whose category was subscribed 2.7 times. In contrast, retail investors and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed limited participation, with their segments subscribed 1.06 times and 48 per cent, respectively, as per NSE data.

The allotment was finalised on Friday, November 14, 2025, and investors are now awaiting the listing. Ahead of its debut, PhysicsWallah’s unlisted shares were quoted near ₹116 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹7 or 6.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹109, according to sources tracking grey markets. If this sentiment holds, the stock could list around ₹116, offering potential listing gains of roughly 6.4 per cent. However, analysts advise caution, noting that the grey market functions outside regulatory supervision and its premium may not accurately predict the actual listing price. PhysicsWallah IPO details PhysicsWallah IPO comprised a fresh issue of 284.5 million shares aggregating to ₹3,100.7 crore and an OFS of 34.9 million shares aggregating to ₹380 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹103 to ₹109 per share, with a lot size of 137 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from November 11 to November 13, 2025.