Home / Markets / IPO / PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here

PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here

The ed-tech firm's ₹3,480-crore IPO saw a muted opening amid cautious investor sentiment, but interest picked up sharply on the final day, with QIBs driving it to full subscription.

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech
PhysicsWallah launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and the issue closed on Thursday, November 13. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PhysicsWallah IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of PhysicsWallah is expected to be finalised on Friday, after muted investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 1.81 times, according to data available on the NSE.
 
The ed-tech firm’s ₹3,480-crore IPO saw a muted opening amid cautious investor sentiment, but interest picked up sharply on the final day, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) driving it to full subscription.
 
The QIB portion was subscribed 2.70 times, while NIIs bid for 0.48 times the shares reserved for them. The retail investor segment also saw decent participation, with subscriptions at 1.06 times, showed the NSE data.  
 
With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

Here's how to check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status

 
Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status:
 
1) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
  2) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
 
  3) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

PhysicsWallah IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

 
As the allotment process for the PhysicsWallah IPO progresses, its unlisted shares are quoted at around ₹109 in the grey market – implying a zero premium over the upper price band of ₹109, according to market observers.
 
The ed-tech company is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
 
Given the current grey market trends, the stock is expected to see a flat listing, though analysts caution that the grey market premium is purely speculative and not a dependable indicator of actual listing performance. 

PhysicsWallah IPO details

 
PhysicsWallah launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and the issue closed on Thursday, November 13.
 
The ed-tech firm aimed to raise ₹3,480 crore through its debut public issue, which includes a fresh issue of 284.4 million shares worth ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares worth ₹380 crore.
 
As part of the OFS, founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will offload a portion of their holdings.
 
The issue structure earmarked up to 75 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and a minimum of 10 per cent for retail investors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Funds Management looks to raise $1.2 bn via IPO in first half of 2026

Capillary Technologies raises ₹394 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

PhysicsWallah IPO subscribed 1.8 times on final day of the issue

PhysicsWallah IPO sails through on final day; QIBs step in, GMP flat

Capillary Technologies IPO opens Nov 14: Analysts say 'Avoid'; here's why

Topics :IPOIPO allotmentEdTechIPO marketIPO activityIPO GMPinitial public offerings IPOsIPOs

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story