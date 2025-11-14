PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here

The ed-tech firm’s ₹3,480-crore IPO saw a muted opening amid cautious investor sentiment, but interest picked up sharply on the final day, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) driving it to full subscription.

The QIB portion was subscribed 2.70 times, while NIIs bid for 0.48 times the shares reserved for them. The retail investor segment also saw decent participation, with subscriptions at 1.06 times, showed the NSE data.

With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today. Here's how to check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status: 1) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 2) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html 3) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

PhysicsWallah IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date As the allotment process for the PhysicsWallah IPO progresses, its unlisted shares are quoted at around ₹109 in the grey market – implying a zero premium over the upper price band of ₹109, according to market observers. The ed-tech company is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Given the current grey market trends, the stock is expected to see a flat listing, though analysts caution that the grey market premium is purely speculative and not a dependable indicator of actual listing performance.