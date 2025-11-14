Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here

The ed-tech firm's ₹3,480-crore IPO saw a muted opening amid cautious investor sentiment, but interest picked up sharply on the final day, with QIBs driving it to full subscription.

PhysicsWallah launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and the issue closed on Thursday, November 13. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PhysicsWallah IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of PhysicsWallah is expected to be finalised on Friday, after muted investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 1.81 times, according to data available on the NSE.
 
The ed-tech firm’s ₹3,480-crore IPO saw a muted opening amid cautious investor sentiment, but interest picked up sharply on the final day, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) driving it to full subscription.
 
The QIB portion was subscribed 2.70 times, while NIIs bid for 0.48 times the shares reserved for them. The retail investor segment also saw decent participation, with subscriptions at 1.06 times, showed the NSE data.  
 
 
With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

Here's how to check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status

 
Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status:
 
1) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
  2) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
 
  3) Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

PhysicsWallah IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

 
As the allotment process for the PhysicsWallah IPO progresses, its unlisted shares are quoted at around ₹109 in the grey market – implying a zero premium over the upper price band of ₹109, according to market observers.
 
The ed-tech company is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
 
Given the current grey market trends, the stock is expected to see a flat listing, though analysts caution that the grey market premium is purely speculative and not a dependable indicator of actual listing performance. 

PhysicsWallah IPO details

 
PhysicsWallah launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and the issue closed on Thursday, November 13.
 
The ed-tech firm aimed to raise ₹3,480 crore through its debut public issue, which includes a fresh issue of 284.4 million shares worth ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares worth ₹380 crore.
 
As part of the OFS, founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will offload a portion of their holdings.
 
The issue structure earmarked up to 75 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and a minimum of 10 per cent for retail investors.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

