Juspay aims for $1 bn revenue before exploring IPO, says co-founder

Payments infrastructure major Juspay is eyeing $1 billion in revenue, driven by international expansion and a deepening presence in the Indian market, before the company considers a public listing, said Sheetal Lalwani, the firm’s co-founder and chief operating officer (COO).

This comes as the Bengaluru-based company clocked its highest-ever revenue of Rs 514 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), a 61 per cent year-on-year growth.

It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62 crore that year, marking its first profitable year.

Why is Juspay waiting for $1 bn revenue before an IPO?

“If you truly believe that payments and technology infrastructure can be global, our aspiration is, why can't we do a billion dollars in revenue first? When we have that visibility and assurance that we truly are a global company, even in terms of revenues and such, we might consider that (IPO),” Lalwani said at the company’s media roundtable.

He clarified that there were no plans for an IPO currently. “That's how we've told right now and investors are very supportive of it,” he added. How is Juspay expanding globally? Juspay has expanded its global presence with new offices in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM) recently. India continues to drive most of the company’s revenues, with international markets contributing about 2 per cent currently. Earlier this year, payment aggregators (PAs) such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, and PhonePe pushed for direct merchant integration instead of routing it through third-party payment orchestration platforms like Juspay.

Following this, Juspay open-sourced its orchestration layer to merchants of all types and sizes. “For us, there was no revenue impact… We are very glad to say we've not lost any merchants. They've stayed and expanded their relationships. So I think net-net, as a learning and (for) the growth of the company, it has been good,” Lalwani explained. What does Juspay’s orchestration layer do? A merchant’s partnership with a third-party router and a PA is independent of each other. The orchestration layer, which rests between the merchant and multiple aggregator partners, is designed to optimise transaction success rates by routing transactions to PAs that demonstrate better processing times and costs.

What role does the RBI licence play for Juspay? Juspay got a payment aggregator licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2024. Lalwani said his core PA business had a smaller contribution to revenue than its international business. However, the licence enables the company to be regulated by the RBI and have the necessary oversight. “If you're so big in payments, not being regulated is actually a risk… The biggest win for me is (with) the PA, my tech and business are audited. When I become a TSP to a bank, they actually have a lot of comfort,” he added.