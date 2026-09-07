Pranav Constructions IPO bags 'subscribe' tag from experts; here's why

Pranav Constructions IPO: The : The initial public offering (IPO) of Pranav Constructions, a Mumbai-based redevelopment developer, has opened for bidding on Monday, September 7. The offer is available till September 9.

Analysts have assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the offer based on its scalable business model, strong brand positioning, and high entry barriers in redevelopment, along with attractive valuations. The company also enjoys a strong grey market premium (GMP). Pranav Constructions IPO shares are trading at ₹168, signalling a 35 per cent listing pop.

The company is looking to raise ₹351 crore via a mix of fresh share sale (₹315.60 crore) and an offer for sale (₹35.43 crore). The price band has been fixed at ₹118 to ₹124 per share, with an application size of 120 shares.

It plans to use the fresh proceeds for government approvals and redevelopment expenses, repayment of existing borrowings, funding future redevelopment projects, and general corporate purposes. Pranav Constructions has built a strong position in Mumbai's Western Suburbs redevelopment market, with 11 per cent market share in Malad and ~9 per cent each in Bandra West and Santacruz based on MCGM redevelopment project supply launched between CY21 and 1QCY26. Its asset-light model has helped the company deliver a RoCE of 25.1 per cent and RoE of 28.9 per cent. What brokerages recommend on Pranav Constructions IPO: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the offer: SBI Securities

Pranav Constructions is a leading MMR redevelopment player with an asset-light model, delivering a revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 30.5 per cent/49.5 per cent/34.2 per cent during the FY24-FY26 period and industry-leading RoCE/RoE of 25.1 per cent/28.9 per cent, respectively, said SBI Securities. "The company has significantly deleveraged its balance sheet, with borrowings declining from ₹538 crore in FY26 to ₹236 crore as of Jul’26. Supported by a strong pipeline of 37 projects aggregating 3.6 mn sq. ft. TDA, consistent addition of 7-8 projects annually, and high entry barriers in redevelopment, PCPL is well positioned to capitalise on the growing MMR redevelopment opportunity. Its strong brand also drives ~60 per cent pre-sales within the first year of launch, supporting cash flows and capital efficiency," it added.

At the upper price band of ₹124, the issue is valued at 19.6x FY26 post-issue P/E and 2.2x Mkt Cap/Pre-sales, which remains attractive relative to most listed peers, according to the brokerage. "Considering its asset-light model, superior return profile, improving balance sheet, and scalable business model, we recommend to SUBSCRIBE to the issue at the cut-off price." Swastika The company has an asset-light redevelopment model that keeps costs under control, while its financials have show a healthy growth, said Swastika. "At around 18.8–19.6x P/E, the IPO valuation looks attractive compared with listed peers. The key risk is its high dependence on one geographic market, along with execution and regulatory risks, it added, suggesting to subscribe to the offer as it appears attractive for long-term investors and listing gains. However, it advised conservative investors to maintain prudent position sizing.